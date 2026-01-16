Match timings for Pakistan, Australia T20Is revised?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has opted to revise the match timings for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia, with an official announcement expected soon, sources confirmed on Friday.

The move has been prompted by extreme weather conditions in Lahore, which have led the PCB to bring forward the start time of all three matches.

Each T20I will now begin at 4:00 PM local time, with the toss scheduled for 3:30 PM. Earlier, the matches were set for a 6:00 PM start, with the toss at 5:30 PM.

Pakistan and Australia are set to face off at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on January 29, January 31 and February 1.

The series will serve as an important build-up for both sides ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

At the upcoming World Cup, Pakistan have been placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals India, as well as the USA, the Netherlands and Namibia.

Australia, meanwhile, will compete in Group B, featuring Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Oman.

The tour will mark Australia’s third visit to Pakistan since their landmark return in March–April 2022, when they played a historic Test series, followed by an ODI leg and a solitary T20I.

More recently, Australia also featured in three matches of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 held in Pakistan.

Pakistan and Australia share a competitive T20I rivalry, having faced each other 28 times in the shortest format.

Australia hold a slight edge with 14 wins, while Pakistan have claimed 12 victories. One match ended in a tie, with another producing no result.

Pakistan vs Australia series revised schedule

1st T20I – Thursday, 29 January – 4pm PKT

2nd T20I – Saturday, 31 January – 4pm PKT

3rd T20I – Sunday, 1 February – 4pm PKT