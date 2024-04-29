‘Biggest fan’ Mathira couldn’t ask for a selfie with Salman Khan; Here’s why!

Model and host Mathira Mohammad expressed her love and admiration for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan but revealed that she couldn’t click a photo with him, despite being under the same roof.

During a recent outing on ARY Zindagi’s talk show, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, Mathira disclosed that she is a huge fan of Salman Khan. The celebrity shared that she even got the opportunity to see him in person when she was in Mumbai and yet she couldn’t ask for a photograph with him.

Mathira mentioned that people, including fellow artists, often find her ‘very rude’ as a person because she usually never approaches them when they cross paths in airports. “Firstly I want to say sorry to all those but I feel that it is your private time and I’m not the type of person who would want to invade your privacy, to greet you or ask for a picture or anything,” she said.

She further recalled an incident when she couldn’t even ask for a picture from her favourite Bollywood star due to this habit. “I’m such a huge Salman Khan fan. When I was in Mumbai, I had told all my friends to call me wherever they would come across him, be it at any hour,” she told the host. “Once my friend called me when he saw him and I rushed to that club. He was standing right there and my friend pushed me to go take a picture but I couldn’t.”

