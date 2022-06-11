Matiari: 67 policemen with criminal records suspended!

Matiari: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Matiari has suspended 67 policemen, including four inspectors, who had criminal records, ARY News reported.

According to details, SSP Matiari Kaleem Malik suspended 67 policemen with criminal records, including four Inspectors, two Sub-inspectors and 11 Assistant Sub-inspectors.

The suspensions came after IG Sindh announced to take action against policemen with bad reputations, the SSP claimed. A total of 50 constables have also been suspended for possessing a criminal record.

The SSP told that the officers and policemen will stay suspended until the inquiry board completes its investigation.

IG Sindh had said that officers with a good record will be rewarded while strict action will be taken against officers with a bad reputation, the IG added.

Additionally, (IG) Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon had said that the Sindh police would appoint female Head Registrars and duty officers to boost women’s participation in the law enforcement sector.

He added that The IG added they have decided to procure 12 new bulletproof vans, and 7000 shells to maintain the law and order situation in the province. The operations in the ‘kaccha’ area in northern Sindh will be intensified, and air ambulances would be used to provide medical assistance to injured policemen and transfer them to the best possible hospitals.

