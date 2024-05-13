Matiari road crash claims five lives

MATIARI: At least five people were killed and more than 10 were wounded as a passenger coach met an accident with a trailer on National Highway in Matiari district.

According to details, the accident occurred on the National Highway in the jurisdiction of Saikhat police station in Matiari where a coach going to Punjab from Karachi met an accident with a trailer, killing five persons on the spot and injuring over 10.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

Earlier in the month of May, at least 20 persons were killed and 21 more were wounded when a bus fell into a deep ravine in Diamer, a city in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to details, the accident occurred on the Karakoram Highway in Yashukhaldas area of Diamer. The bus was travelling to Hunza from Rawalpindi when it fell into a gorge after the driver lost control.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Chilas Hospital. Rescue sources said the death toll might rise further as the majority of the injured were in critical condition.