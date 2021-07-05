Matric board extends duration of class 10 paper in Karachi

KARACHI: The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has announced to extend the duration of matric exam after class 10 paper could not be delivered at various examination centres in the city, hours after its commencement at 9:30 am, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the physics paper has yet not been delivered to examination centres setup at private schools in Dhoraji, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Landhi and Korangi areas despite the official time of commencement at 9:30 am.

The paper could not be delivered to the government girls secondary school in the Sachal Goth area.

The board while taking notice of the situation has announced to extend the duration of papers at various examination centres and directed the heads of the centres to provide two hours to the students to complete their physics papers.

It further announced that an investigation would also be launched against the leaking of paper on social media.

According to a report earlier in the day, mismanagement remained high during the first paper of class 10 in Karachi after it emerged that the matric paper was leaked online.

The Physics paper for class 10 was leaked on social media at 9:34 am, four minutes after the matric exam was scheduled to begin at 9:30 am besides also the circulation of the solved Physics paper on social media.

Reports also emerged from separate examination centres regarding a delay in the arrival of papers as Children Education Centre in North Nazimabad and other centres in New Karachi, North Karachi, Orangi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Hub areas received papers with a delay of upto an hour.

Moreover, violations of COVID SOPs were also reported from various centres.

Chairman Matric Board Ashraf Ali and controller examination Muhammad Ali visited various examination centres and examined the process.

Responding to the complaints in a media talk, the BSEK chairman said that it may be possible that schools would have made a delay in receiving papers causing a delayed distribution of it among students at the centres.