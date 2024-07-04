Matric exam 2024 result date announced

web analytics
Thursday, July 4, 2024
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: The Punjab education boards have finalised the dates for the announcement of results of the annual examination of matriculation, ARY News reported on Friday.

All nine educational boards in Punjab will announce the matric results on July 9 (Tuesday).

Students are encouraged to check their matric results online on the respective board’s website or through their mobile phones.

To search result on mobile phone, students can simply submit their roll number along with the specific “board code” for their district to a designated number

  • Faisalabad: 800240
  • Dera Ghazi Khan: 800295
  • Gujranwala: 800299
  • Rawalpindi: 800296
  • Lahore: 800291
  • Bahawalpur: 800298
  • Sargodha: 800290
  • Sahiwal: 800292
  • Multan: 800293
