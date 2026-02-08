Matric exams 2026 date announced

QUETTA: The matric examinations 2026 in Balochistan will commence from 10 February, announced Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti.

بلوچستان بھر میں 10 فروری 2026 سے میٹرک بورڈ کے امتحانات شروع رہے ہیں، ہم نے یہ فیصلہ کیا ہے کہ نقل کے خلاف کسی بھی قسم کی رعایت نہیں دی جائیگی۔ اس فیصلے کے نفاذ کے لیے پولیس، ڈپٹی کمشنرز اور محکمہ تعلیم مل کر کام کریں گے۔ ہم بلوچستان کو ہر سطح پر بدعنوانی سے پاک کرنے کا عزم… — Sarfraz Bugti (@PakSarfrazbugti) February 8, 2026

Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti took to social media platform X to make announcement about matric exams commencement.

The chief minister asserted that no leniency will be granted regarding cheating, and strict measures will be implemented to curb malpractice. To eliminate cheating, police, deputy commissioners, and the education department will work together, Bugti added.

The provincial government is determined to rid Balochistan of corruption at all levels, including the education sector, he affirmed.

Balochistan recently witnessed bloody attacks in major parts of the province, which were swiftly thwarted by the Pakistan armed forces.

Terrorist attacks struck multiple districts of Balochistan — including Quetta, Gwadar, Mastung, Noshki, Dalbandin, Kharan and Pasni — involving gunmen and suicide bombers.

During the three-day operation, 22 personnel of the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC), Police and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) embraced martyrdom while defending the motherland and protecting innocent civilians, the sources said and added 197 terrorists were killed.