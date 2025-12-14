Sindh boards to introduce e-marking in matric exams 2026

Sindh educational boards have decided to introduce e-marking in matric examinations 2026, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to ARY News, the submission of examination forms for classes 9 and 10 in Sindh boards is set to begin soon. Meanwhile, authorities have announced that the examination system will undergo changes in 2026.

Under the new plan, two to three papers of the class 9 and 10 annual examinations will be conducted using the e-marking system.

The Federal Board has already provided e-marking software to the Department of Universities and Boards to facilitate the process.

In addition, two to three papers of the intermediate annual examinations will also be checked through the e-marking system next year across Sindh boards.

Heads of the educational boards have described the Federal Board’s provision of technology and software as a significant step towards ensuring transparency in the examination system.

Executive Director of the Inter Board Coordination Committee (IBCC), Islamabad, Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, said that both the examination process and the checking of answer scripts would be carried out through IT-based e-marking.

It is noteworthy that during the current year, 2025, the Mathematics paper for classes nine and ten was already conducted under the e-marking system.