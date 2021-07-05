Matric exams in Karachi begins today

KARACHI: The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) is all set to hold matric exams today (Monday), ARY News reported.

According to BSEK officials, a total number of 348,249 students will appear in the annual examinations. The paper will start at 9.30 in the morning and will end at 11.30. The duration of each paper will be 2 hours.

The officials also informed that overall 438 examination centres have been established in the city. Section 144 has been imposed in the surrounding areas of the examination centres. All photo state shops all closed.

During the exams, COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be implemented.

Read more: Karachi board issues schedule for classes 9,10 exams

According to the schedule, the science group exams will be conducted in the morning, while general group papers will be held in the evening shift.

It was decided to take practical exams in the matric and intermediate classes after theory papers and schools and colleges will hold practical exams within their premises.

Students who fail to clear examinations will be given passing marks in elective subjects and further marking of compulsory subjects would be made as per the numbers obtained in elective papers.