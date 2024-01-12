KP govt postpones matric exams

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government postponed matriculation exams to April 18, previously scheduled for March 14, in respect of the Holy month of Ramzan, ARY News reported.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar Chairman Nasarullah Khan Yousafzai said the schedule has been changed due to the commencement of the Holy month of Ramzan.

The decision to change the schedule was made in a meeting of all the board chairmen of KP, he added.

According to the controller examination, the government had asked the board to not conduct exams during Ramazan. So, while complying with the order, the schedule for exams was revised.