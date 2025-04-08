Matric exams postponed amid ‘security concerns’

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Matric examinations have been postponed in North Waziristan due to security concerns, ARY News reported quoting Bannu Board.

The matric exams, were scheduled to begin on April 8, will now be held at a different date to ensure the safety of students and staff in the region.

The notification issued here by the Bannu Board stated that the decision was made in light of the prevailing law and order situation in North Waziristan.

The Bannu board stated that new dates for the exams will be announced after consultation with relevant authorities.

The postponement affects a significant number of students across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with over 920,000 students set to appear in the annual matriculation exams.

The exams will still take place as planned in other districts, with multiple education boards overseeing the process.

The number of students and examination centers across different education boards are:

BISE Peshawar: 194,043 students, 776 centers

BISE Abbottabad: 144,750 students, 558 centers

Bannu: 57,777 students, 223 centers

Mardan Education Board: 159,483 students, 636 centers

BISE Malakand: 116,270 students, 537 centers

BISE Swat: 97,967 students, 411 centers

BISE Dera Ismail Khan: 48,979 students, 177 centers

Kohat Education Board: 100,542 students, 316 centers

Karachi matric exam

In a separate development, the annual matric exams in Karachi commenced today under strict security measures.

As per details, around 380,000 students from both science and general groups, including regular and private candidates, are appearing in matric exams.

The law enforcement agencies have been notified to enforce Section 144 around examination centres to maintain order and prevent any malpractice during the exams.

Authorities have issued clear directives stating that any kind of electronic device or mobile phone found within the examination centres will be confiscated immediately.