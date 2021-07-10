Matric, intermediate papers begin in KP, CCTV cameras monitor exam halls

PESHAWAR: The matric and intermediate exams have begun in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) today with approximately 1.45 million students appearing in papers of eight education boards, ARY NEWS reported quoting provincial Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai‎‎.

“We have made all arrangements for holding papers and CCTV cameras have been installed at examination halls to monitor any cheating-related activity,” the education minister Shahram Khan Tarakai said.

Control rooms have been established to monitor CCTV footages of the examination centres, he said.

Previously, Shahram Khan Tarakai‎ said he had issued directives for ensuring uninterrupted power supply and availability of potable water and other necessary facilities for the students at examination centres across the province.

The matric students will sit four papers while the intermediate students three papers.

Moreover, the provincial government has established 957 centres for five districts of the Peshawar board that included 545 centres in Peshawar, 196 in Charsadda, 86 in Khyber district, 26 in Mohmand, and 104 in Chitral.

Deputy controller examination of the Peshawar board said that 170,641 students will be appearing in the matric exams through the Peshawar board while 116,818 will participate in intermediate exams.

“We have taken effective measures to deal with cheating practices,” he said.