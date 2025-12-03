Matric, intermediate exams to be held after Eidul Fitr 2026

LAHORE: The Punjab education minister has announced that matric and intermediate examinations will now be held after Eidul Fitr 2026, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the matric exams were originally scheduled to begin on March 3, while the schedule for intermediate exams was still under consideration.

According to the minister, both Matric and Intermediate exams will now take place following the Eidul Fitr celebrations. The move has been taken to provide relief to the students during Ramadan and Eidul Fitr holidays.

Earlier, the Karachi Commissioner has imposed Section 144 around all intermediate examination centers to prevent cheating and ensure the transparency of the examination process.

The restrictions will remain in effect until December 30. Examinations will be held daily from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Only candidates with verified admit cards and staff on duty will be allowed within the centers, while entry for all unrelated persons is strictly prohibited within a 200-yard radius of the examination sites.

The use of photocopy machines is banned, and the display of weapons is strictly forbidden. Mobile phones and all electronic devices will not be allowed inside the centers. In addition, any form of public gathering in the vicinity of the centers is completely prohibited.

Law enforcement agencies have been instructed to take strict action under Section 188 of the law against any violations of these orders. The directive was issued following a request by the Chairman of the Intermediate Board to safeguard the examination process and curb activities of the cheating mafia.