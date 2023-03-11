Matric, Intermediate students can now improve grades

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Education department has made policy changes that would benefit students if they need to improve their marks by retaking an exam, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to a notification issued by the department, matriculation and intermediate students – having low grades – improve their marks/grades by reappearing in the current syllabi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government in 2021, announced to hold the supplementary examination in which the student who scored less than 50% marks was allowed to attempt the exam.

Back in January, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) increased the passing marks limit for the matric and intermediate exams.

According to the notification issued by FBISE today, the passing marks requirement in matriculation and intermediate level examinations has been increased from 33% to 40%.

The notification stated that the students will now be considered successful only after securing 40 marks out of 100 in any subject.

