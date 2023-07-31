Matric results 2023 announced

LAHORE: All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab on Monday announced matric results 2023, ARY News reported.

As per details, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Lahore, and BISE Sargodha have uploaded the results on their respective websites.

86.73% is the highest passing-out ratio in Punjab, which was recorded in Dera Ghazi Board. In Bahawalpur, the passing out ratio remained 82.70%, Faisalabad 81.76%, Lahore, 74.57per cent, Bahawalpur, 82.70 per cent and the per centage of successful candidates was recorded at 80.82pc in Gujranwala.

Furthermore, in Rawalpindi the passing-out ratio remained 77.20pc and in Sahiwal it was recorded 78.76 per cent.

Students can visit the websites of their relevant boards to check matric results 2023. They can check the results by their roll number or by searching by name.

Students can also send a message to the boards to get their results.