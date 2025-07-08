Matric results 2025 announced

QUETTA: The Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has officially announced the Matric Annual Examination results for 2025, ARY News reported.

Chairman of the Board, Muhammad Ishaq, made the formal announcement on Tuesday. Aftab Alam, a student from Balochistan Residential College, secured the first position with an impressive score of 1,051 marks. Muhammad Hashir clinched the second position with 1,043 marks, while Muhammad Tufail and Saqib Ali jointly secured the third position, each scoring 1,038 marks.

A total of 148,114 students participated in the Matric Annual Examination, with 100,870 candidates successfully passing, according to Chairman Muhammad Ishaq. The overall pass percentage for the examination stood at 68.10%.

In a separate development, earlier, the process of verifying matric and inter certificates in Sindh was shifted online, according to a notification issued by the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC).

As per details, under the new directive, all sealed envelopes containing certificates submitted for verification will no longer be accepted.

Instead, verification will be conducted exclusively through an online system.

The IBCC has instructed that all educational boards in Sindh must be linked with its platform to ensure seamless verification.

Currently, the system is being implemented in the Karachi Matric Board, Sukkur Education Board, and Ziauddin Board.

The remaining boards in Sindh have been urged to upload and digitize their academic records promptly to be integrated into the online verification mechanism.