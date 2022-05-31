Matric students compelled to give paper by sitting on floor in Malir

KARACHI: Amid a shortage of furniture at an examination centre in Malir, the students were compelled to give their annual paper by sitting on the floor in hot and humid weather conditions, ARY News reported.

In a video available with ARY News, the students can be seen sitting on the floor in a government school located at Malir’s Murad Memon Goth. Despite the capacity of 500 students in the school, the Karachi BISE made the school, an examination centre for over 800 students.

As a result, more than 300 students were compelled to sit on the floor for their final examination in this hot weather.

Upon contact, the controller examination said it is the responsibility of the centre superintendent to ensure facilities at the centre. Regretting the inconvenience faced by the students, the Karachi BISE official said they will take notice of the matter.

Earlier, the question paper of mathematics got leaked out minutes after the exam commenced at 9 am in Sukkur. Before the start of the SSC examinations the other day, the physics paper was leaked on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

The education authorities had declared 38 centre control officers responsible for mismanagement in the organisation of annual matriculation exams in Karachi.

