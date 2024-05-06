Matric students to miss exam tomorrow due to THIS reason

KARACHI: The carelessness of private schools management has put the future of matriculation students at stake, as a significant number of students are yet to receive their admit cards, raising concerns just a day before the commencement of exams in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

A large number of students and parents reached the matriculation board to get their admit cards which is a crucial document needed to appear for the exam.

Certain private school management alleged that they hired an agent to handle the submission of students’ exam forms and fees. However, these agents have reportedly disappeared along with the forms and the fees.

Students voiced their concerns, highlighting that the board exams will commence from tomorrow but they don’t have admit cards to appear for the exam. They emphasized that both the school and the board bear responsibility for issuing this crucial documents.

In response, a spokesperson for the matriculation board attributed the delay to private schools’ failure to submit forms on time.

While acknowledging that schools that submitted forms online could print admit cards digitally, the spokesperson noted that the sudden surge in printing requests in recent days had put a load to the system.

The spokesperson also suggested that school administrations could obtain admit card printouts directly from the board’s website.

However, a firm directive was issued stating that exam forms would not be accepted from students who had arrived for submission.