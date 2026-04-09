Matriculation exams scheduled for April 10 postponed

RAWALPINDI: Matriculation examinations scheduled for 10 April (tomorrow) have been postponed across the city, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing authorities concerned.

The decision was taken on the instructions of Commissioner and Board Chairman, Engineer Aamir Khattak. As a result, examinations at all 64 centres within the Rawalpindi city limits have been suspended.

The affected papers include Compulsory Urdu and Pakistan Geography. However, officials stated that examinations in other districts of the Rawalpindi Division will continue as per the original schedule.

According to an official statement, new dates for the postponed papers will be announced at a later stage.

The decision comes a day after the Islamabad administration declared a two-day public holiday in light of the upcoming talks between the United States and Iran, which are scheduled to be held in the federal capital. According to a notification issued by the Office of the District Magistrate, Thursday and Friday have been designated as local holidays within the revenue limits of the Islamabad Capital Territory.

While the public holiday affects general administrative and educational activities, essential services such as hospitals will continue to operate without interruption. Citizens have been advised to plan their activities accordingly in view of these temporary changes.

The coordination between educational authorities and the administration underscores the priority given to ensuring smooth conduct of significant international diplomatic engagements, while also keeping the academic calendar in consideration.