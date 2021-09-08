Viral video: Interactive Matrix 4 teaser released

An interactive teaser trailer for the Matrix 4 movie has been released.

The teaser of The Matrix Resurrections can be viewed by going to “The Choice Is Yours” website or simply watching it on YouTube.

In the first film, Laurence Fishbourne’s character Morpheus asks the protagonist Neo (Keanu Reeves) to pick the blue or red pill. Similarly, we got to make the same choice as well.

If selecting the red pill, the teaser shows a bathroom fight, a new version of the black cat along with the mirror absorbing scene.

The blue pill also teases high-octane action sequences such as the helicopter-minigun among others.

The trailer seems to recreate the memorable moments of the first Matrix movie with new characters.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss play leading roles as Thomas Anderson aka Neo and Trinity respectively in The Matrix Resurrections. Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Neil Patrick Harris will be playing supporting roles.

Earlier, it was reported Reeves will be reprising his role in Matrix 4, saying that he was ”excited” to return as Neo in the hit franchise.

The sci-fi franchise has grossed more than $1.6 billion.

The film is slated to be released on December 22 this year in the United States. The action-packed flick has been co-written by Lana Wachowski, David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon.

The original Matrix film won several accolades. It included four Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects, Best Film Editing, Best Sound and Best Sound Editing.