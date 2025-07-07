web analytics
Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron leaves group after 27 years

Matt Cameron, who remains the longest-tenured drummer of American rock band Pearl Jam, announced leaving the group on Monday.

“After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam,” Cameron wrote in a statement posted on the band’s Instagram page.

“Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter. I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It’s been an incredible journey. More to follow. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” Matt Cameron added.

Cameron initially joined the iconic grunge band Soundgarden as their drummer in 1986, staying with the group until their breakup in 1997 and rejoining when they reunited from 2010 to 2017.

He then became the drummer for Pearl Jam in 1998, contributing to every one of their albums starting with Binaural in 2000.

 

Matt Cameron, who is a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee for his involvement with Soundgarden and Pearl Jam, is revered as a towering figure in rock music.

Reacting to his departure, the American rock band called Cameron “one of our first musical heroes.”

While Pearl Jam bid farewell to its longest-tenured drummer, they did not provide any details about a potential replacement.

“Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer. He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music. We love you Matt,” Pearl Jam said in a statement.

