Henry’s six-fer rattles Zimbabwe in first Test

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry bagged a six-wicket haul as the tourists bundled out Zimbabwe for 149 in the first Test at Queens Sports Club on Wednesday.

The right-arm pacer was on song from the start as he dismissed Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett for six runs in just the third over of the game.

He provided New Zealand another breakthrough in the seventh over when he removed Ben Curran (13) to leave the hosts struggling at 24/2.

After Sean Williams (2) was castled by Nathan Smith, with the scoreboard showing 31/3, Nick Walsh and Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine stitched a 36-run partnership to steady the innings.

However, Matt Henry struck in the 27th over to dismiss Walsh for 27 for his third wicket in the game.

The New Zealand pacer then removed Sikandar Raza for just two runs as Zimbabwe slumped to 69/5 in their first innings of the first Test.

Nathan Smith dealt a crucial blow to the hosts’ inning when he dismissed the well-set Zimbabwe captain for 39.

Before his dismissal, Craig Ervine shared a 54-run stand with wicketkeeping batter Tafadzwa Tsiga, who also fell to Smith for 30.

Matt Henry then removed Newman Nyamhuri for nine, while Vincent Masekesa was run out.

The New Zealand pacer dismissed Blessing Muzarabani for one to wrap Zimbabwe’s inning for 149 inside 61 overs.

Apart from Henry’s six-fer for 39 runs, Nathan Smith took three wickets for 20.