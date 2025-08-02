Matt Rife and Elton Castee purchase ‘house of horrors’ holding Annabelle Doll

Comedian Matt Rife and YouTuber Elton Castee have officially purchased the infamous Warren home in Monroe, Connecticut. The same property that houses the notorious Annabelle Doll, made famous by The Conjuring film series.

The Warren home, once owned by paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, is widely recognised for its connection to the real-life inspirations behind The Conjuring film series.

Matt Rife, who has expressed a long-standing fascination with the paranormal, will now serve as the legal guardian of the Annabelle Doll and the rest of the haunted collection for the next five years.

Elton Castee joins him in this venture, and together they plan to open the property for overnight stays and museum-style tours.

The new owners aim to give the public a chance to explore the eerie legacy of the home and its supernatural history.

Matt Rife, known for his passion for haunted places, said this opportunity is particularly meaningful to him.

He has often called The Conjuring his favourite horror film series and has followed the story of the Annabelle Doll for years.

The Annabelle Doll, which has gained global attention through films and paranormal investigations, remains a key attraction in the Warren collection.

With Matt Rife taking over its guardianship, the haunted object is expected to draw even more public interest. Alongside him, Elton Castee has also stepped into a prominent role in preserving and sharing this chilling part of paranormal history.

The acquisition comes shortly after the unexpected death of Dan Rivera, a paranormal researcher who previously worked closely with the Annabelle Doll, as confirmed by the New England Society for Psychic Research.

Matt Rife and Elton Castee’s new ownership of the Warren house marks a significant chapter in their shared journey into the world of hauntings, with the Annabelle Doll at its ghostly heart.