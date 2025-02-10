Matthew Breetzke hits ton on debut against New Zealand in tri-series

South Africa’s Matthew Breetzke had a dream ODI debut as he smashed a ton in the NZ vs SA game of the tri-nation series in Pakistan.

The right-handed batter opened the inning with captain Temba Bavuma after they were put to bat first at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

After losing his opening partner for 37, Matthew Breetzke built a crucial 93-run partnership with Jason Smith.

Following two quick wickets leaving the side at 132 for three, the South Africa debutant joined hands with Wiaan Mulder to steady the inning.

Meanwhile, Matthew Breetzke completed his ton with a four off Will O’Rourke.

The right-handed batter completed his century off 128 balls in the ongoing NZ vs SA game.

Pertinent to note here that the young batter made his T20I debut for South Africa in September 2023 against Australia.

The right-handed batter has played 10 T20I games for the side, scoring 151 runs at an average of 16.77.

The right-handed batter failed to secure a spot in the squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 despite finishing 2024 SA20 as the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

While Matthew Breetzke was included in the South Africa squad for the tri-nation series, he is not part of the squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

South Africa squad for tri-nation series:

Temba Bavuma (c), Eathan Bosch, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Tony de Zorzi, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Lungi Ngidi, Meeka-eel Prince, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Smith and Kyle Verreynne.

South Africa squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Rassie van der Dussen. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka