Matthew Perry turned ‘angry and mean’ in the final days before death: Report

A close pal of ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry revealed that the overdose of drugs including testosterone shots had left him ‘angry and mean’ in the final days before the tragic death.

The untimely demise of the American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry aka everyone’s favourite Chandler Bing, from the top-rated television comedy ‘Friends’ sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry, when he was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 29, at the age of 54.

The autopsy report of Perry, released earlier this week, revealed that the actor died from the ‘acute effects’ of the powerful sedative ketamine, which combined with other factors, caused him to lose consciousness and drown in the hot tub.

Apart from the lethal amount of ketamine, a short-acting anaesthetic with hallucinogenic properties, the toxicology tests detect that Perry was also consuming the opioid-like drug buprenorphine, coronary artery disease, an antidiabetic prescription, Tamoxifen for weight loss along with nicotine lollipops and testosterone (male hormone) shots.

Now, quoting a close female pal, a foreign tabloid has reported that the lethal combination of all these drugs and testosterone shots in particular, had its side effects on Perry, with the otherwise generally happy ‘Friends’ star turning ‘mean and angry’ all the time in his final days before the tragic death.

The same report also claimed that ‘multiple open, empty, half-filled medication bottles of prescribed as well as over-the-counter medications, vitamins, digestive aids and dishes filled with multiple various loose pills, tablets, caplets, candy and breath mints’ were also found in the bedroom of his live-in assistant, who first found him floating face down and lifeless, at his home.

It is worth mentioning here that Perry had written about his dislike of Ketamine previously in his memoir and was also willing to get off the infusions before death, as he was doing fine in his battle with depression.

