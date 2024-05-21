Matthew Perry’s death to be investigated by US authorities

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) of United State launched a joint criminal investigation to probe the death of Friends star Matthew Perry.

While the autopsy report showed that the actor died from the effects of ketamine, the authorities are investigating how the actor had so much of the drug in his system, a report by The Hollywood Reporter said on Tuesday.

Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing, from the top-rated television comedy Friends was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 29 last year, at the age of 54.

“At the high levels of ketamine found in his postmortem blood specimens, the main lethal effects would be from both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression,” the autopsy report revealed.

The autopsy found no signs of foul play in the death of the Friends star as drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects were listed as the cause of his death.

However, the investigation are aimed at finding out how Perry had so much of the drug in his body and possession in general.

The actor had discussed ketamine therapy in his memoir writing, “I often thought that I was dying during that hour. Oh, I thought, this is what happens when you die. Yet I would continually sign up for this shit because it was something different, and anything different is good.”

Earlier today, Perry’s costar Courteney Cox opened up on her bond with him saying he ‘visits her a lot’ even after his death last year.

In the latest conversation on a weekend show of an American TV channel, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller of Friends reflected upon the bond she shared with all her co-stars on the NBC hit, especially Matthew Perry, as they stayed together like a ‘family’ when the show was on-air for 10 seasons, spanning over a decade.

Speaking about Perry, Cox said, “I think he’s one of the funniest human beings in the world. He’s just so funny. He’s genuinely [got] a huge heart. [He] obviously struggled.”

Further being ‘thankful’ for the time they spent and worked together, she added, “He visits me a lot… if we believe in that.”