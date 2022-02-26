Euphoria’s Maude Apatow recalls painful acting memory

Maude Apatow, who plays Lexi Howard in the acclaimed show Euphoria, admits to ripping out a tooth to portray a character.

The 24-year-old opened up about the incident during a talk show hosted by comedian Seth Myers. He showed a clip in which the actor played a character in a play that was based on her true life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maude Apatow (@maudeapatow)

He revealed that Euphoria star was a fan of working in theatre to which she replied in positive. The actor said she had talked about it with its director Sam Levinson.

“Sam and I had a lot of discussions about it beforehand, and it was loosely based on me as a theatre child,” Maude Apatow said in the interview. “I started when I was really young. I remember I always really went for it, too.”

Read More: Euphoria actor Zendaya speaks on injuries during filming

The daughter of comedian Judd Rudd and actor Leslie Mann said that she damaged a tooth to get into the character.

“I did a Gold Rush day, and I wanted to look like a miner, so I ripped out my tooth. It was not a loose tooth at all! It was not ready to go, and I just ripped it out,” she said.

Maude Apatow added that her parents were baffled and thought they raised a monster.

Comments