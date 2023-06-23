Maulana Abdul Aziz’s wife booked on treason, terror charges

ISLAMABAD: Kohsar police station on Friday booked Umme Hasaan, the wife of Lala Masjid’s Abdul Aziz on treason and terror charges for inviting banned TTP for attacks in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to FIR, Umme Hasaan incited proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to launch attacks in Islamabad and termed the security institution the ‘enemy’ of Islam.

The wife of Maulana Abdul Aziz in her speech tried to incite civil war against Counter-Terrorism Department and other institutions, the FIR stated.

The female students of Jamia Hafsa blocked several roads, including Jinnah Avenue and the bridge near Kulsoom Plaza, to protest against the attempted arrest of Maulana Abdul Aziz.

Umme Hasaan said the Maulana fired several rounds at the CTD team and there was crossfire. He was pinned down by the CTD officials after his AK-47 ran out of bullets. However, he was able to break free and with the help of the area people, reached Jamia Hafsa in G-7.

In her video message, she even sought help from the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), asking them not to stay quiet.