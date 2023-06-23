32.9 C
Karachi
Friday, June 23, 2023
- Advertisement -

Maulana Abdul Aziz’s wife booked on treason, terror charges

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Kohsar police station on Friday booked Umme Hasaan, the wife of Lala Masjid’s Abdul Aziz on treason and terror charges for inviting banned TTP for attacks in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to FIR, Umme Hasaan incited proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to launch attacks in Islamabad and termed the security institution the ‘enemy’ of Islam.

The wife of Maulana Abdul Aziz in her speech tried to incite civil war against Counter-Terrorism Department and other institutions, the FIR stated.

The female students of Jamia Hafsa blocked several roads, including Jinnah Avenue and the bridge near Kulsoom Plaza, to protest against the attempted arrest of Maulana Abdul Aziz.

Read more: Supreme Court wraps up suo motu case on Lal Masjid operation

Umme Hasaan said the Maulana fired several rounds at the CTD team and there was crossfire. He was pinned down by the CTD officials after his AK-47 ran out of bullets. However, he was able to break free and with the help of the area people, reached Jamia Hafsa in G-7.

In her video message, she even sought help from the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), asking them not to stay quiet.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.