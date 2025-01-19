Maulana Fazl sees no progress in PTI-Centre talks

MARDAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has expressed his skepticism over the ongoing talks between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the government, stating that he sees no development in the negotiations, ARY News reported.

According to Maulana Fazl, the decision to engage in talks rests solely with the PTI. He emphasized that issues can only be resolved through dialogue, and even if the talks are unsuccessful, a change in attitudes would be a significant achievement.

Maulana Fazl said that he is optimistic about the success of talks, but refused to comment on the PTI’s stance.

He lashed out at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, saying that there is no effective governance in the province, and corruption and commission-based dealings are rampant.

Maulana Fazl suggested that the issues should be resolved through jirga. He also noted that the PTI has not made any contact with him after Imran Khan conviction.

Earlier, PTI submitted a charter of demands during the third round of negotiations with the federal government.

The document outlines the party’s call for the establishment of two Commissions of Inquiry to address critical events and ensure transparency in the judicial process.

During the meeting, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq offered to step down as the committee chairman, but PTI’s Omar Ayub expressed confidence in his leadership. Subsequently, PTI presented a three-page charter detailing its demands.

In the written demands, PTI has demanded of the federal government to establish two commissions. The first would investigate the events of May 9 and the legality of PTI’s chairman’s arrest, while the second would examine incidents occurring between November 24 and 27.