Maulana Fazl criticises President Alvi for proposing election date

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday criticised President Dr Arif Alvi for proposing date of general elections, saying that the latter was representing a political party, not the state, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the PDM president said that it was the prerogative of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce date of general elections, not the President’s.

“Even if the President has authority, its use is based on malice”, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said, adding that Arif Alvi was representing a political party, not the state.

He claimed that the election commission was not bound to abide by President’s suggestion or order. “He [President Alvi] has tried to disturb the country’s constitutional system”, he added.

Maulana Fazl claimed that an attempt was made to influence the election matters by “futile debate”. “Which forces are supporting the President and want political instability?” Fazlur Rehman asked.

Earlier in the day, President Arif Alvi suggested November 6, 2023, as the date for general elections in Pakistan in a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner.

President Arif Alvi noted that the National Assembly was dissolved on Prime Minister’s advice on August 9, 2023, and the Constitution of Pakistan empowers the president to announce a date for general election “not later than ninety days from the date of the dissolution (of assembly)” so election should be held by the eighty-ninth day of the date of dissolution of Assembly i.e. Monday, November 06, 2023.

The announcement can be termed the culmination of the months-long debate over whether the President or the ECP has the right to announce the date of elections.

President Arif Alvi had invited Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to discuss the date for general elections on August 23 upon which the CEC wrote a letter to him stating that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) respects President Arif Alvi, but there is no need for consultation on the election date as per the Election Amendment Act, the president can announce the election date when the assembly is dissolved by the presidency, however, ECP is autonomous in announcing the date.

Last week, the Ministry of Law had also conveyed to President Arif Alvi that he has no role in the announcement of date for polls “following the amendment in Elections Act.

The law ministry had forwarded its response to President Arif Alvi’s letter, seeking opinion on ECP stance that “only it had the authority to decide the election date”.

In the letter, the Law Ministry said that the right of announcing the date of election rests with the ECP.