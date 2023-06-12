Maulana Fazl says ‘corruption carried out in KP projects during PTI govt’

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed on Monday that corruption was carried out in several projects during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the next government after the general election would have to cope with major economic challenges which were the result of the worst policies pursued by the last Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime, the state news agency reported.

The country’s gross domestic product had reached zero, while all the major projects were terminated during the PTI government, which should be a matter of concern for its voters, Maulana Fazl said while addressing a press conference here at the Mufti Mahmood Secretariat after a two-day meeting of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F).

Rejecting the impression that the PTI chief would again become prime minister, he said the public would not vote for the party as one “should not be stung twice from the same hole”.

He said the JUI-F meeting condemned the May 9 incidents of rioting and vandalism targeting the state institutions, which were a dark chapter in the country’s history and urged the government to bring the culprits to justice with severe punishments.

He said it was up to the PTI members to show whether they were loyal to the state of Pakistan or they preferred their own vested interests. Their “foreign connections” raised concern about their commitment to Pakistan, he added.

He said corruption in the projects carried out during the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa such as BRT Peshawar, Malam Jabba, and the Billion Tree should be investigated and action be taken against all the responsible.

Maulana Fazl recalled that the previous PTI government in KP had received Rs 450 billion from the Federal Government, which seemed to have been misappropriated.

The promise of providing Rs 100 billion rupees to the erstwhile FATA over ten years was made, but only Rs 86 billion was allocated in the last five years, he added.

Maulana Fazl said the incumbent government should provide maximum relief to the common people despite the economic challenges.

The PDM chief said the JUI-F meeting lauded the foreign policy of the present government, focusing on better bilateral relations with regional and neighbouring countries.

He said Chinese investment in different sectors was welcomed, noting that the friendship between Pakistan and China would further strengthen with the completion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

The meeting also expressed dismay over the silence of the world community over human rights abuses in occupied Jammu & Kashmir and the non-implementation of the United Nations resolutions on the issue lingering for decades.

Maulana Fazl felicitated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his election for the third consecutive term.

Responding to a question, Maulana Faz said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was not allowed to meet his daughter, as he was in jail despite his wife’s death.

To another query, he said if a PTI leader wished to join the JUI-F, he would be welcomes, however, their past mistakes would not be forgiven and they would have to face cases.

He said the JUI-F’s central leaders were assigned the task of election preparations in all the provinces. The JUI-F would form an alliance with the party that supported the religious agenda.

He said immediate measures were required for rehabilitation in the storm-ravaged areas of Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak.