Maulana Fazl to go solo amid PTI, JUI-F talks, claims Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader, Mian Javed Latif claimed that Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s JUI-F party will go solo in its political movements, shunning any joint ventures with PTI due to Imran Khan’s stubborn stance, which has soured ties between the two opposition parties.

As per details, he appealed to the opposition parties to refrain from destabilizing the country and instead engage in constructive dialogue to find solutions to the economic challenges facing Pakistan.

Latif emphasized the need for table talks to address the issues, rather than resorting to anarchic measures that could further exacerbate the situation.

However, Mian Javed Latif suggested that opposition parties should engage in meaningful dialogue with the government to find solutions to the economic challenges facing Pakistan. He emphasized that table talks could provide a platform for constructive discussion and consensus-building, rather than confrontation and agitation.

He also pointed out that the country is already facing numerous challenges, including inflation and a sluggish economy. He warned that further destabilization could have severe consequences, including a decline in investor confidence, a decrease in economic growth, and an increase in unemployment.

“The PTI government’s incompetence and lack of vision have led to the current economic crisis,” Latif said adding, “their policies have failed to deliver, and the country is paying the price”.

The statement came at the time when Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanded two Senate seats from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in exchange for his party’s full support in parliament.

JUI-F demanded PTI’s support in electing his two senators, while PTI’s committee is willing to support one senator from JUI-F.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam wants to elect former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor Ghulam Ali as a senator, while PTI’s committee is inclined to support another candidate, sources said.

However, JUI-F lacks sufficient votes to elect a senator on its own, and therefore, needs PTI’s support.

Sources said that the PTI committee sought time to consult party chairman Imran Khan on JUI-F’s demands.