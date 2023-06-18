Maulana Fazlur Rehman alleges ‘Israeli agents supporting PTI chief’

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman alleged Sunday that “Israeli agents and friends are backing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman,” ARY News reported.

While addressing a public gathering in Dera Ismail Khan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the country’s development projects including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were stopped under a ‘foreign agenda’. He added that they are aware of those persons who were responsible for vote rigging in the 2018 general polls.

He added those who had supervised vote rigging in the 2018 general polls and beneficiaries were present nowhere. “We had fought against them for 3.5 years, awaken the nation through 14 peaceful million marches and overthrown the [PTI] government.”

The PDM head said that they had also raised complaints to the state but never crossed the limit. He said that PTI protestors had attacked GHQ and Corps Commander House, hurled stones at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and torched mosques.

Maulana Fazl alleged that even the state, shariah and religion are not safe from the PTI protestors. He added that his predictions have proved true and PTI leaders are now hiding everywhere.

He further alleged that Israeli agents and friends are backing the PTI chief. The enemies of Pakistan, China and CPEC are friends of the PTI chairman.

Earlier, Fazlur Rehman claimed that corruption was carried out in several projects during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Rejecting the impression that the PTI chief would again become prime minister, he said the public would not vote for the party as one “should not be stung twice from the same hole”.

He said the JUI-F meeting condemned the May 9 incidents of rioting and vandalism targeting the state institutions, which were a dark chapter in the country’s history and urged the government to bring the culprits to justice with severe punishments.