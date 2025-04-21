Maulana Fazlur Rehman calls on Hafiz Naeem

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday met with Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, ARY News reported on Monday.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman visited the JI headquarters Mansoorah Lahore and met with Hafiz Naeem. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the overall political situation of the country.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman was accompanied by Rashid Mahmood Soomro, Maulana Amjad Khan, Aslam Ghauri.

From the Jamaat-e-Islami side, Liaqat Baloch, Ameer-ul-Azeem, Maulana Javed Kasuri, Ziauddin Ansari, and Farid Paracha attended the meeting.

Notably, sources indicated that this was the first formal contact between Jamaat-e-Islami and JUI-F in the past six years.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leaders ‘opposed’ political alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for anti-government movement, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman chaired JUI-F Central General Council meeting in which party leaders opposed the alliance with PTI and suggested initiating anti-government moment on its own, the sources said.

The meeting decided to establish contacts with all political parties. The meeting also opposed the KP Mines and Minerals Bil.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader Hafiz Hamdullah also ruled out any alliance with the PTI.

Hafiz Hamdullah in his interview on a private Tv, said more than three months had passed, but the PTI did not address JUI concerns, adding the PTI leaders lacked trust with regard to walk with JUI.

“Majority of PTI members are in jail. So, in this circumstances we cannot stand with them. The PTI leadership lacked trust in their ranks to initiate talks with the JUI, as three months have passed they did not address the grievance of JUI. We can go issue-to-issue with PTI in Parliament, if it is necessary.”