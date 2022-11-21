Maulana Fazlur Rehman calls out Imran Khan for ‘pressurising’ govt

SUKKUR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called out former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for pressurising the government, ARY News reported on Monday.

Addressing a press conference in Sukkur, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President slammed Imran Khan for creating ‘havoc’ during his party’s long march.

“Imran Khan was given permit by the court, yet there was violence,” he said, adding: “As long as Imran Khan remains a part of politics, trash like video leaks will continue.”

Maulana Fazlur Rehman further said that he trusted the authority responsible for the process of the appointment of the new army chief. “The appointment should be made according to the Constitution and Law,” he noted.

He further said that all the parties in the country were working together as a team at present. “The country was on the verge of bankruptcy, while the incumbent regime has thwarted the risk,” he added.

“A procedure was being chalked out to reduce the burden of electricity bills,” Fazlur Rehman said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the term of the incumbent Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will end on November 29.

Earlier in the day, sources in the defence ministry told ARY News that the summary for the appointment of the new army chief and chairman joint chiefs of staff committee had been received at PM House and PM Shehbaz Sharif is expected to sign the summary today on the basis of seniority.

