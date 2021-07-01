Maulana Fazlur Rehman discharged from hospital

- Advertisement -

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been discharged from a Karachi hospital after recovery, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been released from a private hospital in Karachi where he received medical treatment for bladder infection and fever. He had been moved to the hospital’s ICU on June 24 after his health worsened.

After departing from the hospital, the JUI-F chief paid a visit to Jamiatul Uloomul Islamia Binori Town and extended condolence to the family of late Maulana Dr Abdul Razzaq Iskandar.

READ: JUI-F ANNOUNCES PROTEST MOVEMENT AGAINST PPP-LED SINDH GOVT

Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s son Asjad Mehmood and others were also present. After visiting the seminary, Fazlur Rehman departed for Islamabad from Karachi.

Earlier, JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman had arrived in Karachi on a three-day visit where he was scheduled to address the workers’ convention in Karachi and meet the press program at Karachi Press Club (KPC). He was also due to hold meetings with different political personalities during his Karachi visit.

On June 20, JUI-F chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement head Maulana Fazlur Rehman had also announced that PDM will hold a rally in Karachi on July 29.

While addressing a press conference in Peshawar, the JUI-F chief had said that PDM will hold a “massive” public gathering in Karachi besides giving the date of the next public rally in Swat on July 4.