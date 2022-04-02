Maulana Fazlur Rehman hosts dinner to opposition parties legislators

ISLAMABAD: Maulana Fazlur Rehman hosting a dinner in the honour of the opposition parliamentarians in the wake of no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

JUI-F leader Fazlur Rehman hosting a dinner at Sindh House in Islamabad, which will be attended by former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif, Akhtar Mengal, Khalid Magsi, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aslam Bhootani and other opposition leaders.

All legislators supporting the no-trust move will attend the dinner, sources said.

The opposition leaders will finalize their strategy with regard to the voting on no-confidence motion in the meeting.

Opposition parties will complete the full strength of their members in the reception ahead of the vote on the vote on the no-confidence move in the National Assembly.

The vote on the no-confidence motion is expected to take place on Sunday when the assembly will meet.

The opposition parties have claimed that they have support of the required member of members in the parliament. The opposition needed 172 votes in the 342-seat house for approval of the no-confidence motion.

Comments