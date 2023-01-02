Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s health deteriorates, suspends political activities

QUETTA: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman has suspended his political activities after his health deteriorates, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief suspended the political activities on doctors’ advice, as his health deteriorated.

In a letter issued to party officials, JUI-F leader Abdul Ghafoor Haidari said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s engagements have been canceled until further notice.

Abdul Ghafoor further said that doctors have strictly advised the party chairman against participating in any engagements. “He will rest until his health improves”, he said, adding that no one would be to contact PDM president.

Earlier in 2022, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief was shifted to the hospital after his health condition worsened.

The health condition of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief deteriorated and he underwent a medical examination at a Lahore hospital.

On December 7, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and exchanged views on matters related to national and political affairs.

PM Sharif said that the coalition government is paying full attention to the economic affairs of the country. He added that the government will announce a relief package for the nation soon.

