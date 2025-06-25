Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman’s missing son found safe in Gwadar

KARACHI: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Balochistan chief, MPA Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman Baloch’s son, Abdul Basit, who went missing a day ago from Malir, Karachi has been found safe in Gwadar, his family said on Wednesday.

According to the family, Abdul Basit has reached safely to his ancestral home in Gwadar, Balochistan.

Earlier, in a post on social media, Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman had stated that his son, a student at Jamia Hanifia Saudabad seminary in Malir, left the institution on Tuesday evening to visit his uncle but did not return.

An FIR was lodged at Saudabad police station in this regard.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had also taken notice of the alleged kidnapping of the child and directed Sindh IG Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, to utilize all available resources to recover the missing child. The chief minister also called for an immediate and detailed report on the matter.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti contacted Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman to inquire about the incident and assured him of full cooperation to ensure the swift recovery of his son.

Earlier, according to reported of ARY News in January 2025, a total of 12 children have gone missing in Karachi since December 2024, with some being recovered and others still missing.

According to a report obtained by ARY News from the Karachi police, three children went missing from the West Zone, a minor from Bilal Colony who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered. However, a child who went missing from Gulbahar was recovered.

In the East Zone, six children went missing, including a two-year-old Kaneez from Gulistan-e-Jouhar who is still not recovered. Two children who went missing from Super Highway were recovered, while three children from Zaman Town and Shah Latif were also recovered.

In the South Zone, three children went missing, including a four-year-old child from Saeedabad whose whereabouts are still unknown.

It is worth noting here that the post-mortem report reportedly confirmed that seven year old Sarim was raped, tortured and murdered after being kidnapped.