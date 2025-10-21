Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani marries again at 92

ISLAMABAD: Veteran religious scholar and former Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, has tied the knot for the second time at the age of 92, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, Maulana Sherani’s marriage was solemnized in a simple ceremony held in Islamabad, attended by close relatives, religious scholars, and notable personalities who extended heartfelt congratulations to the senior cleric.

His bride hails from Gilgit-Baltistan, and the nikah was performed in accordance with Islamic traditions.

Confirming the news in an exclusive conversation with ARY News, Maulana Sherani said it was indeed his second marriage, adding that his first wife had passed away some time ago.

A respected figure in religious and political circles, Maulana Sherani previously served as Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) and has remained an influential voice in national religious affairs.

He was once a prominent leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) before his membership was revoked by the party’s Disciplinary Committee on December 25, 2020. The decision was taken unanimously by committee members Agha Ayub Shah, Maulana Abdul Wasay, and Maulana Abdul Hakeem.

Before this, former JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief Maulana Gul Naseeb had criticized the party’s leadership, defending Maulana Sherani as an honest and principled man. He lamented that “the standards of authenticity” within the JUI-F had shifted after the inclusion of wealthy individuals in the party.

Following his expulsion, Maulana Sherani went on to form a separate faction under the name Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sherani (JUI-Sherani).

Two years later, he announced a political and religious alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The development followed a meeting between Maulana Sherani and former prime minister Imran Khan at KP House in Islamabad.

During the meeting, both leaders emphasized joint efforts to combat Islamophobia and called for eliminating social discrimination through political and religious cooperation.