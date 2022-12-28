Maulana Tariq Jamil stable after heart attack, says doctor

TORONTO: Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil is stable after he suffered a heart attack in Canada, confirmed his doctor, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Updating about the health status of Maulana Tariq Jameel, his doctor said, the religious scholar has been shifted to CCU after a heart procedure.

Maulana Tariq Jamil’s health is out of danger, he added.

On Tuesday, Yousaf Jamil – son of renowned religious scholar – confirmed the development, saying that his father had suffered a heart attack in Toronto.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Jordan-based Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre has named Maulana Tariq Jamil among the 2023 World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims.

Read more: Maulana Tariq Jameel visits residence of Arshad Sharif

The Jordan-based Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre has released the latest ranking of most influential Muslims in ‘The Muslim 500’ magazine published by an international Islamic non-governmental, independent institute headquartered in Amman, Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre.

PM Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani, Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, Sirajul Haq, Malala Yousafzai, as well as ARY Digital Network President & CEO Salman Iqbal have been named among the influential Muslims.

Comments