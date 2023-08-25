Mawra Hocane breaks silence on the vocal surgery

A-list actor Mawra Hocane addressed the reports of undergoing a vocal box surgery to alter her voice.

In the latest conversation with a digital media outlet, actor Mawra Hocane revealed that one of the most bizarre rumours she has come across about herself was that she has undergone a ‘voice-changing’ surgery, as she sounds much different now as compared to her early years.

“People came up with this conclusion that I’ve undergone a voice-changing surgery,” she said. “I actually googled that is it even possible and it is not.”

“I was like ‘Wow, people come up with really crazy ideas’.”

The ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 2’ actor said that she agreed with what the audience felt, but it is because she started her career really young, around 10 years ago, and as she grew over the years, her voice also matured.

Speaking about another fun rumour, Hocane shared a news portal recently reported that she ‘paid’ Rs.5 crore, to get her law degree from London. “I was like, ‘If I’ll have that sort of money, I’ll not get a degree and rather utilize them for something else,'” she responded.

Hocane is among the most loved and celebrated female actors in the showbiz industry owing to her stellar performances not only in Pakistani films and dramas but also in the Bollywood title ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’.

