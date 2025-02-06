Mawra Hocane’s bridal dress: A homage to her mother, grandmother-in-law

Showbiz A-lister and a new bride, Mawra Hocane, paid a fashionable tribute to the mother and grandmother of her husband, Ameer Gilani, through her bridal look.

Mawra Hocane, who took her millions of fans by a pleasant surprise on Wednesday evening as she announced her marriage to her close friend and co-actor Ameer Gilani, revealed heartfelt details of her bridal look, incorporating her husband’s family heirlooms.

With the new pictures from her nikah event, the ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2′ actor disclosed this afternoon that her stunning mint and fuschia ensemble was put together by the veteran behind Rano’s Heirlooms. “Rano Aunty & Jahannoor you two literally curated my dream Nikkah outfit.. absolutely magical.. Thank you so so much,” she wrote in the caption of her carousel post.

Hocane went on to share, “We also restored the dupatta my mother-in-law wore when she got married & paired it up with Ameer’s grandmother’s jewellery that she wore on her wedding more than half a century ago!”

Concluding her post, she added their couple hashtag, ‘Mawra Ameer Ho Gayi’, and noted, “I just know it couldn’t have been better & that no one does it like Rano’s does!!! Alhumdulillah.”

Notably, Hocane and Gilani, who were class fellows and had known each other before entering showbiz, announced their marriage with their first pictures as the newlyweds, and wrote, “in the middle of chaos… I found you✨ BISMILLAH.”

The reel-to-real-life couple has also shared the screen multiple times when they wowed the audience with their impeccable chemistry.

