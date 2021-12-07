Actor Mawra Hocane’s latest video goes viral

Actor and model Mawra Hocane took to the social media application Instagram for sharing her video that has now gone viral.

The video sees her posing for pictures while replicating different emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mawra Hocane (hussain) (@mawrellous)

The clip has close to 50,000 likes and countless comments.

The actor is active on social media with 7.2 million Instagram followers. The celebrity takes to the picture and video-sharing social media application for posting pictures and footages of her photoshoots and behind the scenes of projects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mawra Hocane (hussain) (@mawrellous)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mawra Hocane (hussain) (@mawrellous)

She is one of the most celebrated actors in the showbiz industry thanks to her performance in super hit projects.

She was seen in films and serials namely Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Main Gunehgar Nahi, Mere Harjai, Billo Bablu Aur Bhaiyya Main Bushra, Meri Wife Ke Liye, Shadi Mubarak and Papa Razi.

Read More: Mawra Hocane opens about dealing with anxiety

In a recent interview, the celebrity had revealed that she had considered bidding farewell to the industry due to online hate.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!