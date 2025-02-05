Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani’s secret wedding leaves fans stunned!

Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani just dropped the ultimate plot twist of the year! In a jaw-dropping announcement on Wednesday evening, Mawra revealed that she and Ameer had secretly gotten married.

While rumors had been swirling for months about Mawra and Ameer Gilani romance, the two kept everyone guessing, always insisting they were just friends. After starring together in hit dramas like Neem (2023) and Sabaat (2020), their onscreen chemistry now seems to have spilled over into real life, and fans can’t get enough of the surprise love story!

The news of Mawra Hocane wedding began to spread on social media on Tuesday night, and by Wednesday evening, Mawra Hocane shared a picture of herself and Ameer in wedding attire at the beautiful Lahore Fort.

In her post, Mawra Hocane wrote a heartfelt caption: “And in the middle of chaos… I found you,” followed by the wedding date and the hashtag #MawraAmeerHoGayi.

For her wedding look, Mawra Hocane wore a stunning sky-blue lehenga with a short matching shirt. The lehenga had a colorful border and detailed gold embroidery with pink accents.

Ameer Gilani, on the other hand, donned a charcoal-colored shalwar kameez with a waistcoat and shawl in the same shade. His outfit was complemented by tan Peshawari chapals, adding a perfect touch of color.

Their wedding announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and celebrity friends. Mawra Hocane’s sister, Urwa Hocane, and her brother-in-law, singer Farhan Saeed, were among those who shared warm wishes for the newlyweds.

Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani’s wedding has certainly been the talk of the town, and fans from around the world are excited for the happy couple’s new journey together.