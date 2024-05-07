Mawra Hocane has THIS adorable nickname for niece Jahan Aara

A-list actor and doting aunt Mawra Hocane revealed she has the most adorable nickname for her months-old niece, Jahan Aara Saeed.

In a new interview with a digital magazine, Mawra Hocane opened up on the feeling of being a khala (aunt) for the first time, as she spoke fondly of her niece Jahan Aara Saeed, daughter of celebrity couple Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed.

Expressing her feelings, Hocane said, “Oh it’s lovely, best feeling in the world. I’ve never felt like this before. She has brought so much happiness into our lives.”

The ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 2’ actor further recalled the time when she held Jahan Aara for the first time. She said, “It was very overwhelming. I couldn’t believe it, so I kept looking at her and Urwa, and then again at her.”

“Urwa and I keep saying that we have our third girlfriend now,” she added, maintaining that as much as she loves her niece, her sister still has her heart.

Towards the end, the celebrity revealed that she likes to call her niece ‘Aaru Paru’, while she also anticipates the name the star kid will have for her when she starts speaking.

Pertinent to note here that Mawra’s elder sister, A-list actor Urwa Hocane, and her husband, heartthrob singer Farhan Saeed, welcomed their first child, a baby girl Jahan Aara Saeed, in January this year.

