Mawra Hocane celebrates 30th birthday with an intimate bash

A-list actor Mawra Hocane shared a sneak peek of her intimate 30th birthday celebrations on social media.

The ‘Jawaani Phir Nahi Aani 2’ star, who marked her 30th birthday in the presence of her close ones, Wednesday, shared a few glimpses of the intimate celebrations on her social media handles.

With the 10-picture birthday dump on the photo and video sharing application, Mawra Hocane wrote, “Best Birthday eve with the Best ever!!!! 🎂🌟💕🙏🏻☀️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mawra Hocane (hussain) (@mawrellous)

The actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a silver midi dress curated by the celebrity designer Hamza Anwar as she posed with her family and friends in front of a balloon backdrop at the homely celebrations. She styled the look with strappy stilettos and statement earrings while keeping the makeup simple and dewy, and her hair tied up in a high ponytail.

Hocane proudly celebrated her ‘big 30’ with her girl gang and co-star Ameer Gilani. Elder sister and actor Urwa Hocane was also spotted at the affair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mawra Hocane (hussain) (@mawrellous)

In her post, Hocane also thanked the cake maker ‘@mamasbatter’ (mother of co-star and best friend Gilani) for the yummiest heavenly cake.

Earlier, Hocane shared a special birthday reel which see her giggling as she held a silver-coloured number ‘3’ balloon in her hand while trying to ignore the ‘0’ with it. “Very graceful about my 3️⃣0️⃣ th,” she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mawra Hocane (hussain) (@mawrellous)

Moreover, she uploaded another reel from her birthday sleepover with the ‘best girls’ including sister Urwa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mawra Hocane (hussain) (@mawrellous)

Hocane is among the most loved and celebrated actors in the showbiz industry owing to her stellar performances not only in Pakistani films and dramas but also in the Bollywood title ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’.

