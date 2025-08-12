Max Minghella in final talks to join DCU’s Clayface film

Max Minghella, known for his role in The Handmaid’s Tale is close to securing a key role in DC Studios’ upcoming Clayface film.

The horror-driven project will give a fresh take on the Batman villain, with Minghella set to appear alongside Tom Rhys Harries and Naomie Ackie.

The Clayface movie, directed by James Watkins, is due to begin filming this autumn in the UK.

Clayface will tell the story of an ambitious actor whose face is ruined by a gangster. Seeking help from a fringe scientist, his journey leads to a disturbing transformation.

Minghella is expected to portray a Gotham City detective who is romantically linked to the scientist.

The Clayface film will be made on a budget in the mid-$40 million range and is scheduled for release on 11 September 2026.

Max Minghella, best known for his Emmy-nominated role in The Handmaid’s Tale, has recently completed work on the fourth season of HBO’s Industry.

He also stars in the psychological thriller Shell, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

This Clayface project will mark Minghella’s first major appearance in the DCU, adding another high-profile credit to his growing career.

With Clayface being positioned as a body-horror thriller in the style of The Fly, Minghella’s casting is expected to draw significant attention from both DC fans and horror enthusiasts.

Also Read: DC Studios casts Tom Rhys Harries as iconic ‘Clayface’

Earlier, Welsh actor Tom Rhys Harries was chosen to play the main character in DC Studios’ upcoming film Clayface.

This new project marks a major step forward in Harries’ career, placing him at the centre of one of DC’s most intriguing stories.

According to Variety, Tom Rhys Harries made a cut from a strong list of British actors. The list included names like Jack O’Connell, Tom Blyth, and George MacKay.

Tom Rhys Harries known for his work in Suspicion, Kandahar, White Lines, and The Gentlemen was casted by DC Studios over his strong potential.

James Watkins will direct the latest DC Studio’s project Clayface and the powerful duo of , James Gunn and Peter Safran will be overseeing the production.