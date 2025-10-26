Maximum air pollution in Punjab recorded 562 in Gujranwala

LAHORE: Punjab’s Gujranwala remained the most polluted city of the province with the air quality index reading 562 on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Faisalabad remained the second most polluted city of the province with 436 average reading. Lahore ranked third with regard to poor air quality on the list with 388 average reading.

In Lahore, Ravi Road area was the most polluted locality of the city with AQI reading was recorded 736.

Air pollution at the FC College recorded 623, 583 at Model Town and 491 at Maratab Ali Road in Gulbarg.

Last year air pollution and smog haunted Punjab with the onset of winter. Authorities made desperate efforts to contain smog in cities. The province grappled with severe air pollution, which soared to alarming levels, causing serious public health issues.

For days, Lahore was enveloped by smog, a mix of fog and pollutants, caused by low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal agricultural burning as temperatures drop with the cooling air.

Air pollution level in Lahore once soared to more than 80 times of the level deemed hygienic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The government closed schools and decided restricted timing of eateries, other businesses and markets to protect general public from the adverse impact of toxic pollution and health problems.