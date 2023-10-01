Maximum temperature in Karachi likely to hit 40 Celsius today

KARACHI: The Met Office has predicted that the mercury could touch 40 degree Celsius in Karachi today, ARY News reported.

“The daytime weather could be very hot while the wind speed will remain between 20 to 22 kilometers,” according to the weather report.

Met Office forecast that the maximum temperature in the city could remain between 37 degree to 41 degree Celsius.

Pakistan Meteorological Department had earlier predicted very hot weather in Karachi in the month of October with intense heat spell prevailing for the next three to four days.

A weather official earlier informed that the sea breeze that have a soothing effect over the city’s climate, has been suspended.

Meanwhile, temperature dropped by four degrees in Quetta and northern parts of Balochistan in a week. “Minimum temperature in Quetta dropped to 09 degree Celsius this morning,” the Met Office said. “The mercury could soar to maximum 26 degree Celsius,” weather office said.

The weather will remain hot and dry in most of the districts of Balochistan, according to the weather department.